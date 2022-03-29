Travis Scott accused of violating Astroworld suits gag order

Scott's actions "did affect and dent the power of your order," Hilliard told Hawkins, who's overseeing the nearly 500 lawsuits filed after 10 people died and hundreds of others were injured during a massive crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert headlined by Scott.

Stephen Brody, one of Scott’s attorneys, said the rapper’s announcement about the initiative, which included funding for scholarships, didn't violate the gag order. Scott’s attorneys have argued any efforts to prevent him from speaking on this or any other issue would be a violation of his constitutional right of free expression.

Such charitable efforts have “been a constant in his life” and “to suggest somehow that speaking about those charitable initiatives ... runs afoul of the publicity order ... is certainly not something that would withstand scrutiny," Brody said.

During the hearing, attorneys for ABC News also told Hawkins they believed the gag order was preventing reporters from being able to sufficiently report about the lawsuits as some attorneys were hesitant to even speak about factual issues discussed in court or in documents.

Other attorneys in the case told Hawkins they were working to find an agreement on modifying the gag order and could have a resolution to these different concerns and could be presented to her in a couple of weeks.

“I look forward to seeing what proposals you come up with,” Hawkins said.

Those who died in the concert ranged in age from 9 to 27 years old. Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals. Those killed died from compression asphyxia.

