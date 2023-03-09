Transnistria accuses Ukraine of trying to kill its president

A separatist war broke out in 1990 in Transnistria — a strip of land with about 470,000 residents that borders Ukraine. As part of a cease-fire in 1992, a contingent of Russian troops remains there as nominal peacekeepers.

Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than a year ago, concerns have been high that Moscow would try to take control of Transnistria.

But Russia's Defense Ministry has claimed in recent weeks that Ukraine has designs on Transnistria, either through mounting a “false-flag” attack that could be blamed on Russia or by sending in its own troops.

Moldova's pro-Western government said it was following developments but could not confirm the attempted assassination claim.