Breaking: Man accused of attacking, killing Warren Correctional inmate

Translators association honors English-language editions of Italian prose and French poetry

The English-language translators of an Italian collection of short stories and a French book of poetry have won awards from the American Literary Translators Association
Nation & World
59 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The English-language translators of an Italian collection of short stories and a French book of poetry have won awards from the American Literary Translators Association.

Jamie Richards' translation from the Italian of Marosia Castaldi's “The Hunger of Women” was given the National Translation Award for prose, and Cole Swensen's translation from the French of Pierre Alferi's “And the Street” won the poetry award.

Each winner receives $4,000. Richards is a full-time translator, while Swensen is also a prize-winning poet, her books including “Goest” and “Gravesend.”

“We are proud to administer the National Translation Awards, which turn the spotlight on a number of accomplished translators, writers, and the publishers who make it possible for these marvelous books to appear in English," translation association president Chenxin Jiang said in a statement Monday.

In Other News
1
These artificial reefs off a New York City beach help sea creatures...
2
The Latest: Trump and Harris enter the final stretch of the 2024...
3
Louisiana trooper avoids jail time in deadly arrest of Black motorist...
4
US presses ahead with modest Mideast plans despite election uncertainty
5
Pato O'Ward takes Mexico City by storm, proving the IndyCar driver can...