Transition or tropics? EPA chief looks at final trips abroad

Hewitt said Wheeler had been invited to Taiwan to collaborate on issues related to ocean pollution as well as air quality and children’s health. Logistics still were being worked out on that trip, he said. “Nothing has yet been scheduled” on a Latin America trip, he said.

The trips evoke memories of Wheeler's predecessor at the Trump EPA, Scott Pruitt, whose heavy use of first-class travel and other perks of office grew into scandals leading to Pruitt's resignation in 2018.

Up until the Nov. 3 elections, Wheeler was one of the most active of several Cabinet-level chiefs traveling frequently to battleground states to talk up Trump's performance in office.

President-elect Joe Biden’s administration is due to take office Jan. 20. Hewitt, the EPA spokesman, did not immediately respond to a question asking whether Wheeler was doing any planning to help the agency transition from one administration to the next.

Trump so far has failed to acknowledge his election defeat, and continues to make unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.