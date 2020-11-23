Transgender woman sues Georgia corrections officials again

Diamond was paroled in August 2015 after serving about a third of her 12-year sentence for burglary and other convictions, according to prison records. She settled her lawsuit against the state in February 2016.

Diamond was sent back to prison on a parole violation in October 2019. Her lawyers said she has faced similar unconstitutional conditions since being returned to prisons housing men, including having been sexually assaulted more than 14 times in the past year, enduring constant sexual harassment and being denied treatment she needs for her gender dysphoria.

The Associated Press doesn't generally identify victims of sexual assault, but Diamond has repeatedly come forward publicly to put a spotlight on the treatment of transgender people in prison.

Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath said the agency hasn't received the lawsuit and doesn't comment on pending litigation.

“We sued Georgia prisons on Ashley’s behalf before and, unfortunately, we’re having to sue again to end the abhorrent treatment of transgender people, particularly transgender women of color, in Georgia’s prisons,” Beth Littrell, senior attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center, said in an emailed news release. “Five years after changing its policies in response to our first lawsuit, GDC tragically continues to flout its legal obligations to protect transgender people in its custody."

The lawsuit seeks damages and legal costs and asks a judge to order prison officials to provide Diamond with medically necessary treatment for her gender dysphoria and to take steps to protect her from sexual assault, including by placing her in a women's prison.