Trains collide on Indonesia's main island of Java, killing at least 3 people

Two trains have collided on Indonesia’s main island of Java, causing several carriages to buckle and overturn and killing at least three people
Updated 9 minutes ago
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Two trains collided on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, causing several carriages to buckle and overturn and killing at least three people, officials said.

The accident happened about 500 meters (yards) from Cicalengka train station in West Java’s Bandung city, said Ayep Hanapi, a spokesperson for PT Kereta Api Indonesia, the national railways.

He said a train traveling from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, to Bandung hit a commuter train heading to Padalarang from Cicalengka station.

At least three people were killed and several others were injured, West Java Police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo said.

Television video showed several carriages overturned or badly mangled and ambulances evacuating the injured. One carriage plunged into a nearby field.

The cause of the accident was being investigated.

Train accidents are common on Indonesia’s aging railroad network, especially at crossings.

