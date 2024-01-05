Trains collide on Indonesia's main island of Java, killing at least 3 people

He said a train traveling from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, to Bandung hit a commuter train heading to Padalarang from Cicalengka station.

At least three people were killed and several others were injured, West Java Police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo said.

Television video showed several carriages overturned or badly mangled and ambulances evacuating the injured. One carriage plunged into a nearby field.

The cause of the accident was being investigated.

Train accidents are common on Indonesia’s aging railroad network, especially at crossings.