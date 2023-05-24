Train engineers deal with Union Pacific will improve schedules and address quality-of-life concerns

Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said this agreement with the BLET will improve "the quality of life for the locomotive engineers who move the goods Americans rely on every day." But the engineers union still lacks a sick time agreement with Union Pacific. So far, the only railroad the engineers union has secured sick time from is Norfolk Southern.

A pilot project earlier this year in the Kansas City area showed that these schedule changes helped reduce the number of days engineers took off at the last minute and kept some engineers from walking away from the railroad. If that continues once these new schedules are put in place across the railroad over the next year, that will help the railroad count on having more of the workers it needs to drive its trains show up when they are scheduled to work. The railroad said the result should be fewer delays and better morale.

Union Pacific, one of the nation's largest railroads, hauls all kinds of goods across 23 western states.