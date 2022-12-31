'Trailblazer': World mourns death of Barbara Walters

____

"I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor." — Star Jones, an original co-host on "The View"

____

"The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters." — Tamron Hall, broadcast journalist and television talk show host

___

“The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP.” — Dan Rather, former CBS anchor

____

"Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world's most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her." — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, NBA Hall of Famer

____

"Pioneering TV news broadcaster Barbara Walters has died. A true trailblazer, she was the 1st woman anchor on the evening news. And I was privileged to know her. When she interviewed me, it was clear she did her homework. She was always prepared. May she rest in power." — Billie Jean King, tennis champion

___

"So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer - but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many — we learned from her — and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara." — David Muir, anchor of "ABC World News Tonight"

___

"Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism. Her creation of 'The View' is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon." — Meghan McCain, former co-host of "The View"

Credit: ED BAILEY Credit: ED BAILEY

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: AL Credit: AL

Credit: Ray Stubblebine Credit: Ray Stubblebine

Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Harry Koundakjian Credit: Harry Koundakjian