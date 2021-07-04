Tragedy casts pall over July Fourth holiday in South Florida

“So many in our city are less than one degree of separation from those who are grieving the loss of loved ones, or praying for the unaccounted ... who remain in the massive rubble,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a statement.

“The blanket of grief that has overcome us does not leave room, right now, for the kind of joyous celebrations that are traditionally part of the Fourth of July experience,” the mayor said.

Instead, he asked residents to go outside at 9 p.m. for a moment of silence with a lighted candle, a flashlight or cellphone — anything, he said to pay tribute to their neighbors affected by the tragedy and as a show of support to the first responders risking their lives in the search for victims.

Other cities across the region also canceled fireworks shows, as officials overseeing rescue operations in Surfside prepared to demolish the still-standing portion of Champlain Towers South.

One of the few locations in Miami-Dade County that was going forward with fireworks displays was former President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Doral. All of the tickets for the free event, 20 miles (32 kilometers) inland from Surfside, had been snatched up.

But in Surfside, the holiday had taken on a new meaning: one without fanfare, but with a lot of gratitude.

“This July 4 we’re reminded that patriotism isn’t just about loyalty to country,” Cava, the Miami-Dade County mayor, said during a news conference. “It’s about loyalty to one another — to our communities, to those in need whose names or stories we may not know ever, but to whom we are connected by compassion and by resilience.”

Hialeah resident Alison Kairuz, right, pins her hand-made sign to the fence in support of families and friends who lost love ones at the memorial site on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in Surfside, Fla.

Hialeah resident Alison Kairuz, right, bows her head in prayer after pinning her hand-made sign to the fence in support of families and friends who lost love ones at the memorial site for victims of the partially collapsed South Florida condo building Champlain Towers South, in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, July 4, 2021.