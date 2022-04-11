Trading starts of new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant

The bulked-up company combines the owner of storied film studio Warner Bros., TV networks including CNN, HBO and the streaming service HBO Max, with Discovery Inc., the parent of networks that focus on reality television like HGTV and its own streaming service, Discovery+. The deal closed on Friday.

AT&T Inc. last year decided to separate WarnerMedia as the company unravels its entertainment-oriented deal-making of the past several years and focuses on phone and internet service.