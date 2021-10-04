Trading of China's Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

Its situation worsened after the government tightened limits on corporate debt levels.

The company ran up billions of dollars in debt building apartment complexes, malls and office towers over the years.

In August 2020, the government ordered tightened controls on financing for China’s 12 biggest developers, forcing them to reduce corporate debt loads that are seen as a threat to the economy.

Evergrande has been selling off various assets to try to alleviate the problem.

Evergrande Group's shares have lost more than 80% of their value this year.

Like Evergrande, Hopson, based in Guangdong adjacent to Hong Kong, is one of China's biggest property companies.

Jitters over a slowdown in China's economy and potential turmoil in its vital property industry have rattled world markets in the past few weeks.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index dropped 2.2% Monday on heavy selling of real estate companies and banks.