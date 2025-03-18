Tracy Morgan says he's OK, food poisoning caused incident at Knicks-Heat game

"I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!” Morgan wrote.

“More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs,” he quipped, ending his post with a #goknicks hashtag.

Morgan took ill in the second half of Monday night’s Heat-Knicks game, interrupting the action at Madison Square Garden with 6:09 left in the third quarter while workers cleaned up the area around his seat. The delay lasted more than 10 minutes. The Knicks went on to win, 116-95.

The 56-year-old Morgan, a longtime Knicks fan, was featured prominently during the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary weekend events, at both the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" and the live "SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration" special.

He also has an upcoming untitled comedy pilot on NBC opposite Daniel Radcliffe, in which he plays a disgraced former football player looking to remake his image.