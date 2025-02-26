Tracee Ellis Ross walks Milan runway for reflective Marni collection sparked by art for art's sake

Breaking: The first Wawa in Ohio is in Liberty Twp., and it opens in April

Model Achol Ayor gets ready in the backstage prior a Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.





Model Achol Ayor gets ready in the backstage prior a Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.
By COLLEEN BARRY – Associated Press
32 minutes ago
MILAN (AP) — Marni creative director Francesco Risso set up an impromptu jazz club and invited friends like Tracee Ellis Ross to model his latest collection during Milan Fashion Week previews on Wednesday for Fall-Winter 2025-26.

The spark for the collection came during a month-long residency in London with Nigerian artists Slawn and Soldier, creating for the sake of creating. Risso took up painting again, and the collaboration produced artworks that appear on some of the pieces, and on the walls of the show space.

“Our hands were dancing together, literally,’’ Risso said backstage.

Risso intends the ambitious collection with sculptural elements to be a sort of “seed vault” for future collections, distilling what he called “the Marni essence.”

Oversized flowers were painted on suits, the long stems extending from the bias-cut jackets. A bumblebee sweater was a whimsical piece of knit sculpture. Wool coats puffed in the back, like cocoons. Oversized fur collars projected drama. Each piece was a fable in its own right, like the printed story of a pack of good-luck wolves that Risso left on the table for guests.

“It’s time for reflection,’’ Risso said. “It’s time to preserve.”

Fashion designer Francesco Risso talks with actress Tracee Ellis Ross in the backstage prior to a Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.





Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is made up by a make up artist in the backstage prior a Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.





Actress Tracee Ellis Ross returns from the runway in the backstage during the Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.





A model walks in the backstage during the Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.





Model Isabeli Fontana gets made up by a make up artist in the backstage prior to the Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.





Fashion designer Francesco Risso gestures as he talks with Anna Wintour in the backstage prior a Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.





Model Dara gets made up by a make up artist in the backstage prior a Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.





Model Jack gets ready in the backstage prior a Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.





Models get ready in the backstage during the Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.





Models get ready in the backstage during the Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.





Model Camilla gets made up by a make up artist in the backstage prior a Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.





Model Antoine gets made up by a make up artist in the backstage prior a Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.





