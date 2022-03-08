Tourneys give AP Top 25 teams last shot to impact NCAA seeds

The Tar Heels (23-8) re-entered Monday's poll for the first time since November and hold the No. 3 seed after beating Duke in Krzyzewski's final home game. It was a huge boost to an NCAA resume that looked shaky through February, with UNC now looking headed for a No. 9 seed as of Monday night's BracketMatrix average of 127 projected tournament fields.

BIG 12

This is one of two leagues that have multiple candidates for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament with No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas.

The tournament opens Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, with the reigning national champion Bears and Jayhawks joined by No. 14 Texas Tech and No. 22 Texas. Those teams don't play until Thursday's quarterfinals and the tournament concludes Saturday.

The Jayhawks (25-6) own the top seed and held an NCAA 1-seed in last month's preview of the selection committee's top-16 seeds. They carry 10 Quadrant 1 victories into the tournament, second only to the Bears (26-5) with 11.

BIG EAST

Eleventh-ranked Providence won the regular-season title for the first time in program history and now headlines a field that includes No. 8 Villanova and No. 24 Connecticut in New York's Madison Square Garden.

That tournament opens Wednesday, while the Friars (24-4) hold the top seed followed by the Wildcats (23-7) and the Huskies (22-8). Providence is trying for its first tournament title since 2014 and only its third overall, with the championship game set for Saturday night.

BIG TEN

The tournament's top seed is the conference's third team among AP Top 25 teams in No. 16 Illinois (22-8), which has a bye into Friday's quarterfinals in Indianapolis.

No. 12 Wisconsin (24-6) is the 2-seed after earning a share of the regular-season title, while No. 9 Purdue (25-6) is the 3-seed. The field also includes No. 24 Iowa (22-9) as the 5-seed.

The championship game is the last game to tip off Sunday afternoon, making it one of five leagues — the American Athletic, Atlantic 10, Ivy League and SEC are the others — running all the way to Selection Sunday.

PAC-12

Second-ranked Arizona looks set to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as it enters Las Vegas. The Wildcats (28-3) have dominated the Pac-12 in their first season under Tommy Lloyd with only two of their 18 league wins coming by single-digit margins.

The field includes No. 13 UCLA, which had a memorable Final Four run last year, and No. 21 Southern California. All three of the league's ranked teams open play in Thursday's quarterfinals, with the championship set for Saturday.

SEC

This is the other league with a pair of teams in contention for No. 1 seeds in the NCAAs with No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky.

The Tigers (27-4) own the top seed for the tournament in Tampa, Florida, after a regular season that included spending three weeks at No. 1 in the program's first-ever stint atop the AP Top 25 poll. No. 9 Tennessee (23-7) holds the No. 2 seed over the Wildcats (25-6), followed by No. 15 Arkansas (24-7) as the 4-seed.

Auburn held a No. 1 NCAA seed on BracketMatrix's projection Monday night, while Kentucky was a 2-seed and the Volunteers were a 3. All three of those teams have eight Quadrant 1 victories.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks to the crowd following the team's 94-81 loss in an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. The game was Krzyzewski's final at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome Caption Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks to the crowd following the team's 94-81 loss in an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. The game was Krzyzewski's final at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Baylor head coach Scott Drew holds up the game net after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Baylor won 75-68 and is Big 12 regular season co-champion with Kansas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero Caption Baylor head coach Scott Drew holds up the game net after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Baylor won 75-68 and is Big 12 regular season co-champion with Kansas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Kansas forward David McCormack (33) battles for a rebound against Texas forward Timmy Allen, center, Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann Caption Kansas forward David McCormack (33) battles for a rebound against Texas forward Timmy Allen, center, Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann

Caption Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) drives past Butler guard Bo Hodges, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) drives past Butler guard Bo Hodges, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) eyes a passing outlet as Iowa's Tony Perkins defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Credit: Michael Allio Credit: Michael Allio Caption Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) eyes a passing outlet as Iowa's Tony Perkins defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Credit: Michael Allio Credit: Michael Allio

Caption Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd holds up the the Pac-12 Conference Championship trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against California, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd holds up the the Pac-12 Conference Championship trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against California, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots a 3-pointer over South Carolina guard James Reese V (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots a 3-pointer over South Carolina guard James Reese V (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill