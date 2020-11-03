Tourist boat sinks near Turkish coast; 1 Russian dead

The boat, Baba Selavi, capsized near a cave that is a tourist destination, some 50 to 100 meters (some 165 to 330 feet) from the coast, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Thirty-two of the passengers and all five crew members were either rescued or made it to the coast themselves, the coast guard said, while one person was found dead inside the boat. The local governor's office later identified the victim as Russian national Daniyar Mahitov.