Tour bus crashes on NY Thruway injures 57, some seriously

A few children were aboard, one possibly just a month old, Gil-Urrego said.

His mother was taken to a hospital with glass in her eye and needing back surgery, her son said, but he was just relieved she had survived.

“It's a miracle,” especially since another relative survived a bus crash in the past, he said. “This time around, it hits me twice as hard to know that it happened to both of them already, and both of them made it."

Auburn Community Hospital received about 27 patients, including the driver, and was assessing their conditions, spokesperson Matthew Chadderdon said. Three were transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Upstate is the area's top-level trauma center, a hospital especially equipped to handle serious injuries.

Upstate received 25 patients in all, spokesperson Darryl Geddes said. He couldn't immediately provide information on their conditions.

It wasn’t immediately clear what company or agency owned the bus, or what caused the crash.

One westbound lane was closed until early evening, and traffic was backed up for miles, the state police said.