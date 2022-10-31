Toulouse-Lautrec work hit with fake blood at Berlin museum

Hermann Parzinger said initial word was that there appeared to be no serious damage to the painting itself, but glue and dye had to be removed from the fabric-covered wall of the room where it was located.

The incident followed a string of demonstrations by the group Uprising of the Last Generation, whose actions in recent months have included blocking streets and throwing mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting at a museum in Potsdam, just outside Berlin.

On Sunday, two environmental activists glued themselves to a dinosaur display at Berlin's Natural History Museum to protest what they said was the German government's failure to properly address the threat of climate change.