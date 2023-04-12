'Tough time for our city:' Louisville to hold shooting vigil

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through edited footage and still photos at a news conference and praised the responding officers for their heroism.

The rookie officer, Nickolas Wilt, had graduated from the police academy just 10 days earlier and remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning, University of Louisville Hospital said in a statement. Two other victims remained hospitalized in fair condition.

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has said that bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, bought the AR-15 assault-style rifle used in the attack at a local dealership on April 4.

Armed with the rifle, Sturgeon killed his co-workers — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack.

The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) south of Louisville.

The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.

Wednesday's vigil was scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time.

“If you wish, we’re asking folks to gather together to share our strength, pray for those still fighting for their lives after Monday’s shooting, remember all those touched by gun violence across our entire city and, together, begin working toward a safer future where we are truly preventing gun violence instead of constantly reacting to it,” Greenberg, the mayor, said in his statement.

