Tottenham, Liverpool come from behind to avoid FA Cup upsets

Kaide Gordon, one of four teenagers handed a start in a youthful Liverpool lineup, became the second-youngest scorer in the club's history — at 17 years and 96 days — with a coolly taken goal for 1-1 before Fabinho scored either side of a cheeky backheel goal from fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino, who came on as a substitute.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was back in the dugout after spending time in isolation following a positive test for the coronavirus.

West Ham won an all-Premier League matchup against Leeds 2-0, with the crucial opening goal — scored by Manuel Lanzini — controversially awarded after a potential offside against Jarrod Bowen. Leeds players complained about it on the field, and its chairman did so via his Twitter account.

Bowen added a second in the stoppage time.

Premier League teams Wolverhampton and Norwich also advanced after beating lower-league teams. Arsenal was playing second-tier Nottingham Forest later Sunday.

Morecambe's goalkeeper Trevor Carson fails to save a shot by Tottenham's Harry Winks during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Morecambe at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, center, scores his side's third goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Liverpool's Fabinho, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Liverpool's Kaide Gordon, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)