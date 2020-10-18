Tottenham collapses on Bale's return to draw 3-3 vs West Ham

Released by Kane, Bale sent Angelo Ogbonna sliding to the turf as he drilled into the penalty area but managed to drag a shot wide.

“It’s a pity he couldn’t score the fourth goal that could kill the game,” Mourinho said. “The decision not to start him was I think a good decision. ... It was a message to the team that everyone has to fight for a position."

Rather than any joy for Bale on his return to Tottenham after seven years, West Ham was celebrating in a way that seemed unimaginable in the first half.

“For some reason they didn’t push on in the second half, try to kill off the game,” West Ham midfielder Declan Rice said. “Once we got one we had to believe we could come back to draw or win."

It was the second straight league game at home where Tottenham had thrown away a winning position after being held 1-1 by Newcastle three weeks ago after conceding a penalty. But that was followed by a League Cup win over Chelsea, a 7-2 rout of Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League and 6-1 dismantling of Manchester United before the international break.

___

Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates in the arms of Harry Kane after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP photo/Matt Dunham, Pool) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Tottenham's Gareth Bale heads the ball next to West Ham's Aaron Cresswell, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP photo/Matt Dunham, Pool) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP photo/Matt Dunham, Pool) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham