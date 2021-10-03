Tottenham beats Villa 2-1 to end 3-match league losing run

Spurs made their dominance count as they took the lead in the 27th.

Hojbjerg won the ball back high up the pitch and played in Son Heung-min. The South Korean returned the ball to the midfielder, who picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Villa were lucky to be still in the game and in the 67th minute drew level.

A slick move saw the ball played out to Targett on the left and his ball across the face of goal was tucked home by Watkins from close range.

Three minutes later Spurs were back in front.

Sergio Reguilon set Son free down the left and he squared the ball across goal that was turned into his own net by Targett under pressure from Lucas Moura.

Tottenham has 12 points from seven games, two more than Villa.

Caption Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Kortney Haus, left, vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton

Caption Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton