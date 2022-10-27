TotalEnergies income hits $6.6 billion despite Russia loss

Higher energy prices sent company profits skyrocketing, with London-based Shell also reporting earnings nearly doubling to $9.45 billion in the third quarter.

The European Union passed a levy on the windfall profits of energy producers last month to fund relief for people and businesses hit by the energy crisis.

Energy prices and inflation have fueled disruptive protests across France and other places in Europe.

Earlier this week, workers in Total's refineries in France ended nearly a monthlong strike that sparked gasoline shortages nationwide and mobilized industrial action for pay hikes that keep up with the soaring cost of living.

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire hailed Total’s profits Thursday, saying that “we should all be satisfied with this success." In an interview with TV broadcaster BFM, he said those earnings have enabled the extension of a fuel price cap until mid-November.

However, Le Maire urged the company to share its profits with its employees by raising their wages and paying out an end-of-the-year bonus.

“This is good news, if they share the profit ... if they lower the (energy) bill of the French people,” French Minister of Public Accounts Gabriel Attal told public radio FranceInfo.

“We will tax them,” Attal said, referring to the EU levy of at least 33% on the surplus profits of companies producing or refining oil, natural gas and coal.

An agreement of the 27 EU countries on further measures to tackle the energy crisis has been postponed for another month amid struggles to overcome the influence of fluctuating global energy markets and different energy mixes among member states.