Toshiba brushes off renewed push from CVC on acquisition bid

The company has been struggling for years, saddled with its problem-laden nuclear power operations. It has sold its lucrative flash memory business to raise cash.

Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned as Toshiba president last week, citing personal reasons he did not detail. He worked at CVC in Japan before taking his post as Toshiba's chief executive in 2018.

Some questions had been raised, both within and outside Toshiba, about the propriety of Kurumatani leading the board discussions on the proposed acquisition.

CVC, a European private equity firm based in Luxembourg, has committed nearly $162 billion in funds, managing more than 300 investors.

The Toshiba statement said it was starting a new review of measures to increase its value and planned to appoint advisers to improve the transparency of its decision making.

