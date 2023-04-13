Torrential storms batter South Florida, close key airport

The main roadways entering and exiting the airport were flooded and impassable, the airport said around 5:15 p.m.

“Please do not attempt to enter or leave the airport at this time,” it warned.

It said airport operations would restart once the weather improves in the Fort Lauderdale area.

The heavy rains also prompted South Florida’s high-speed commuter rail service to shut down. Brightline posted on Twitter Wednesday evening that train service between Miami and Fort Lauderdale was suspended.

The National Weather Service in Miami declared a flash flood emergency around 8 p.m. Wednesday for Fort Lauderdale, along with the areas around Hollywood and Dania Beach. A short time later, forecasters issued a tornado warning for nearby Davie, Plantation and Lauderhill.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.