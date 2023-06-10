Toronto in process of finalizing hiring of Darko Rajakovic, AP source says

"Congrats and good luck to my good friend coach (at) DRajakovic!," tweeted former Toronto assistant and Spanish national team coach Sergio Scariolo — who was also under consideration for the job. "Good choice, it's great to see a european coach having an opportunity to prove his value as an NBA HC! A heartfelt thank you to the Raptors, receive this consideration from what has been my team was very meaningful!"

Rajakovic's hiring means all 30 NBA coaching jobs are currently filled. There were six hirings since the end of the season: Ime Udoka in Houston, Nurse in Philadelphia, Monty Williams in Detroit, Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee, Frank Vogel in Phoenix — replacing Williams, and now Rajakovic.

Of the league’s 30 teams, 19 have changed coaches at some point in the last two years.

