Tornadoes' toll: Family members mourn those they lost

“He was religious but it was a quiet, private faith,” Fields said. “He was truly just a good man.”

Hogan was “incredibly devoted” to his wife of 41 years, and he was looking forward to getting her back home following a stay in a hospital and nursing home that began in February, Fields said.

Elsewhere in Dawson Springs, Jason Cummins has been combing through the debris of the home his mother Marsha Hall and her sister Carole Grisham shared, keeping anything still intact — a key, a doorknob — that might remind him of them.

Hall, 72, and Grisham, 80, were referred to simply as “the sisters” around Dawson Springs, friend Jenny Beshear Sewell said. They were often in each other’s company and had lived in the same home for years, according to Cummins.

“They really just took care of each other,” said Cummins, 43. “It was always the two of them. They were best friends.”

Cummins said he texted his aunt and mother “good morning” and told them he loved them every day. On the day of the storm, he added that they should “watch the weather.” He was tracking the storm on Facebook that night and told Hall to get Grisham and go to the hallway.

“She said, ‘I cleaned out the closet in case I need to get in there.’” Cummins recalled. “She said, ‘I love you.’ She texted each of my siblings and said she loved them.”

Cummins said he texted later but didn’t hear back. A tornado had wiped out the home.

Cummins said among the debris, he found his mom’s purse with cash she had taken out of the bank to hand out at Christmas.

“I don’t know how it’s going to feel the day when I don’t come up here and look for something,” he said. “That’s when I think it will hit me.”

Annistyn, her parents and her two younger sisters took shelter Friday night in a windowless bathroom in their new home west of Caruthersville, Missouri. To prove they’d gotten to the family’s “safe space,” the girls’ mom texted Hooker a photo of the three girls in and next to the bathtub — all of them smiling, Annistyn holding her favorite doll.

Fifteen minutes later, Hooker said, a tornado splintered the home, carrying the family members dozens of yards through the air into a field where first responders found them in mud. Annistyn died, and the others were injured.

Annistyn’s parents learned when she was 2 months old that she had a rare liver disorder in which bile ducts don’t develop properly, sometimes making it hard to fight off illness, according to Hooker. The two had become close over the past four years: Hooker offered the girl support during doctor’s visits and blood draws.

She called Annistyn a “special angel.”

Associated Press writer Jeffrey Collins contributed to this report.

Caption In this undated photo provided by Sandra Hooker, Annistyn Rackley, 9, poses for a picture while attending a cheerleading competition in Arizona. Rackley, who loved swimming, dancing and cheerleading, was among dozens of people who died because of a severe storm, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. A tornado hit her home and splintered it less than a week after the family had moved in, according to a relative. (Meghan Rackley/Courtesy of Sandra Hooker via AP)

Caption In this undated photo provided by Sandra Hooker, the Rackley family poses for a picture while on a trip to Sedona, Arizona. From left are, Annistyn, 9, Avalinn, 7, Alanna, 3, and their parents, Megan and Trey. Annistyn, who loved swimming, dancing and cheerleading, was among dozens of people who died because of a severe storm, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. A tornado hit her home and splintered it less than a week after the family had moved in. (Summer Alexander/Courtesy of Sandra Hooker via AP)

Caption This undated photo shows from left, Carole Grisham and Marsha Hall. The sisters who had worked at the Beshear Funeral Home — 80-year-old Carole Grisham and 72-year-old Marsha Hall — decided to stay put in their home, which lacked a basement, as the tornado barreled down on Dawson Springs, Ky. (Courtesy of Jason Cummins via AP)

Caption This undated photo shows Marsha Hall. Two sisters who had worked at the Beshear Funeral Home — 80-year-old Carole Grisham and 72-year-old Marsha Hall — decided to stay put in their home, which lacked a basement, as the tornado barreled down on Dawson Springs, Ky. (Courtesy of Jason Cummins via AP)

Caption A child's toy car sits near damaged cars and homes Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green in the middle of the night, its violence was centered on a friendly subdivision, where everyone waved at each other and giggling children spent afternoons tooling around on their bicycles on the sidewalks. Fourteen people died in a few blocks, 11 of them on a single street. Entire families were lost, between them seven children, two of them infants. (AP Photo/James Kenney)