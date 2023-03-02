Tornadoes, power outages as storm crosses Texas, Louisiana

Further east in Louisiana, a tornado touched down near Louisiana State University in Shreveport.

More than 346,000 utility customers in Texas had no electricity as of Thursday evening, according to poweroutage.us.

FlightAware.com reports Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field have tallied more than 400 cancellations total, either to or from the airports.

Several school districts, including Dallas and Fort Worth, canceled after school activities and events because of the forecast.

“This is the same system that struck California and it's now in New Mexico and will be crossing Texas and then Arkansas,” said Rich Thompson, lead forecaster for the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

He said high winds and large hail posed the greatest threats.

Meteorologists say the storm produced a "once-in-a-generation" snow in California and Oregon with up to 7 feet (2 meters) accumulating in spots.

The snowfall, however, is credited with helping reduce, and in some areas eliminate, drought conditions in California.

