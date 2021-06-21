Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

Officials in the nearby village of Woodridge said a tornado touched down late Sunday, damaging at least 75 structures, and a damage assessment was underway. There were no reports of significant injuries in the community, but people were urged to avoid the area due to downed power lines and trees.

The storm destroyed the second floor of Bridget Casey’s Woodridge home. She sat in a lawn chair in the driveway before sunrise Monday. Her son, Nate Casey, 16, said he was watching TV when the storm swept through and he raced to help his mother get his three younger siblings to the basement.

“I just heard a loud crash and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, what are my brothers up to?’ I go look and I see the sky, and then I hear my brothers screaming from the room," he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Matt Friedlein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville, Illinois, said a team from the weather service would be surveying storm damage Monday to determine the reported tornado's strength and its path. He said the same storm is believed to have rolled through Naperville, Woodridge and Darien, and may have also caused damage in Burr Ridge, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago,

“If there were no fatalities — and there haven't been any reported to us — that's great news considering the population of the area, the level of damage and the time of day, after 11 p.m. when many people may be asleep," he said.

Radar had also showed storm rotation over several other areas of suburban Chicago, and also in northwestern Indiana in the Hobart and South Haven areas, Friedlein said.

The threat of wind damage remained for a few hours as the line of storms moved over northern Illinois and into northwestern Indiana, forecasters said. The severe threat was declared over at 2 a.m. local time.

Severe storms hit other parts of the Midwest, where a tornado damaged several buildings and knocked down power lines and trees in eastern Iowa on Sunday night. Most of the storm damage was reported in rural areas near the town of Bernard. No injuries were reported.

Late Sunday and early Monday, severe thunderstorms brought gusting winds and drenching rains to parts of Michigan. And in Missouri, a thunderstorm with strong winds whipped through parts of the state late Sunday and early Monday — knocking down trees and power lines.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the Chicago suburb of Woodridge, from Woodbridge.

Woodridge, Ill., homeowners Bridget Casey and his son Nathan Casey, 16 stands in front of their damaged home after a tornado passed through the area on Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Debris covers a damaged car after a tornado swept through the area in Naperville's Ranchview neighborhood Monday, June 21, 2021, in Ill. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Rich Hein Credit: Rich Hein

Woodridge, Ill., resident Jesse Wallace points out one of the severely damaged homes to his three-year-old son Chris Wallace, after a tornado passed through the area on Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

People walk near a damaged home on Princeton Circle in Naperville's Ranchview neighborhood after a tornado swept through the area, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Ill. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Rich Hein Credit: Rich Hein

Bridget Casey sits in the driveway of her severely damaged home with her son Nate, 16, and daughter Marion, 14, after a tornado swept through the area in Woodridge, Ill., early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago late Sunday, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Rich Hein Credit: Rich Hein

A couple walk past a damaged home on Woodward Ave., after a tornado touched down near suburban Woodridge, Ill., Monday, June 21, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Damage to a home and downed trees are shown after severe weather in Woodridge, Ill., early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago late Sunday, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Rich Hein Credit: Rich Hein

Damage to a home is shown after severe weather in Woodridge, Ill., early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago late Sunday, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Rich Hein Credit: Rich Hein

Crystal Porter transfers doves from a destroyed bird cage into a dog carrier, after a tornado touched down near suburban Woodridge, Ill., Monday, June 21, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Damage to homes and downed trees are shown after severe weather in Woodridge, Ill., early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago late Sunday, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Rich Hein Credit: Rich Hein

A home with a damaged roof sits on Everglade Ave. and Woodridge Drive, after a tornado touched down near suburban Woodridge, Ill., Monday, June 21, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Residents walk around their neighborhood near Woodward Ave. and Egerton Ct, after a tornado touched down near suburban Woodridge, Ill., Monday, June 21, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Fallen trees lay in front of a damaged home after a tornado swept through the area in Woodridge, Ill., early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago late Sunday, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Rich Hein Credit: Rich Hein

A man enters a damaged home after a tornado swept through the area in Woodridge, Ill., early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago late Sunday, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Rich Hein Credit: Rich Hein

Damaged cars, trees and homes are shown in Naperville, Ill., Monday, June 21, 2021. Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through communities in heavily populated suburban Chicago, damaging more than 100 homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing multiple injuries. Naperville city spokeswoman Linda LaCloche says at least five people, including a woman who was listed in critical condition, were hospitalized in Naperville, where 16 homes were left “uninhabitable” after the late Sunday storm. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Rich Hein Credit: Rich Hein

Debris surrounds damaged homes after a tornado swept through the area in Naperville's Ranchview neighborhood Monday, June 21, 2021, in Ill. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Rich Hein Credit: Rich Hein

A fallen street sign lays on the ground near a damaged home after a tornado passed through the area on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Woodridge, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Residents walks past damaged houses and fallen trees after a tornado passed through the area on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Woodridge, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Household items litter the floor of a severely damaged house after a tornado passed through the area on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Woodridge, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Residents walks through the neighborhood after a tornado passed through the area on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Woodridge, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

A man walks past a damaged house and tree after a tornado passed through the area on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Woodridge, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Woodridge, Ill., residents clear trees off a damaged car after a tornado passed through the area on Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

A Woodridge, Ill., homeowner clears the damaged trees off his house after a tornado passed through the area on Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar