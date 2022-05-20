Tornado tears through northern Michigan community

"My adrenaline was going like crazy," Thrasher said. “In less than five minuets it was over.”

Images shared on social media showed what appeared to be multiple RVs in a parking lot that were destroyed and left in pieces, and a portion of a roof ripped off a large building.

Gaylord, known as the “Alpine Village,” is set to celebrate its 100th birthday this year, with a centennial celebration that will include a parade and open house at City Hall later this summer. Gaylord also is host to the annual Alpenfest in July, what it describes as an “Alpine-inspired celebration” honoring the city’s heritage and a partnership with a sister city in Switzerland.