Tornado emergency issued near Houston, damage reported

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east.

Footage from Houston TV station KTRK showed damage to buildings in Pasadena, a city southeast of Houston. There were no immediate reports of injuries.