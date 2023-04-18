Torch-carrying marchers indicted in Charlottesville rally

The indictments, which were issued in February but only recently unsealed, come almost six years after violence broke out during two days of demonstrations by the largest gathering of white nationalists in a decade.

Clashes began on the night of Aug. 11, 2017, during the torch march, and continued the following day, when a "Unite the Right" rally was planned. James Alex Fields Jr., a white supremacist from Maumee, Ohio, rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one woman and injuring dozens. Fields is serving a life sentence for murder and hate crimes.

Prosecutors said the indictments were issued “as part of a criminal investigation that is active and ongoing,” adding they work with law enforcement to investigate, analyze applicable laws, and bring charges “when appropriate.”

“This is our process regardless of how much time has passed or where the alleged offenders may be found,” they said.

Former President Donald Trump set off a firestorm of criticism when he said there were "very fine people on both sides" of the clashes between white nationalists and anti-racist demonstrators in Charlottesville.