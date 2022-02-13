Top-seeded Ruud beats Schwartzman to win Argentina Open

“It feels very good to have the trophy back in my hands,” said Ruud, who was the tournament's top seed and won the first of his six professional titles at the 2020 Argentina Open. Ruud is No. 8 in the world.

About 5,000 fans came to the court to support Schwartzman, an Argentinian who is ranked No. 15 in the world and won last year's Argentina Open.