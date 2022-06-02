journal-news logo
X

Top-seeded Oklahoma rolls past Northwestern 13-2; Texas next

Oklahoma's Rylie Boone (0) celebrates at home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Rylie Boone (0) celebrates at home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Nation & World
By CLIFF BRUNT, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns hit grand slams to help No. 1 seed Oklahoma roll past No. 9 seed Northwestern 13-2 in five innings on the opening day of the Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns hit grand slams and No. 1 seed Oklahoma rolled past No. 9 seed Northwestern 13-2 in five innings on Thursday on the opening day of the Women's College World Series.

The defending national champion Sooners pounded out 11 hits. Northwestern’s Danielle Williams (31-5) — a first-team NFCA All-American pitcher — lasted just three innings and took the loss.

Oklahoma (55-2) advanced to play rival Texas on Saturday in their first ever World Series meeting. Texas is responsible for one of Oklahoma's losses this season, though the Sooners won two of the three meetings.

Northwestern (45-12) will play UCLA in an elimination game Friday.

Northwestern's Rachel Lewis' solo blast over the left field fence in the third inning opened the scoring. It was her 23rd homer of the season.

That was the only hit Oklahoma starter Hope Trautwein (19-1) allowed. She struck out seven and walked five in 4 2/3 innings to claim the win.

Oklahoma took over in the bottom of the third. The Sooners tied it up on an RBI single by Johns that scored Rylie Boone. Williams walked Jocelyn Alo — the two-time USA Sotball Collegiate Player of the Year — to bring up Jennings with the bases loaded. Jennings, also a first- team All-American, put Williams' first pitch over the fence in center field to give the Sooners a 5-1 lead and control for good. It was Jennings' 25th home run of the season.

Johns' grand slam in the fourth put the Sooners up 13-1.

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) celebrates on the way to home plate following a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) celebrates on the way to home plate following a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) celebrates on the way to home plate following a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Rylie Boone (0) celebrates on the way to home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma's Rylie Boone (0) celebrates on the way to home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Rylie Boone (0) celebrates on the way to home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Rylie Boone (0) and Jayda Coleman (24) celebrate at home plate after scoring in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma's Rylie Boone (0) and Jayda Coleman (24) celebrate at home plate after scoring in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Rylie Boone (0) and Jayda Coleman (24) celebrate at home plate after scoring in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) slides into home ahead of the ball in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) slides into home ahead of the ball in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) slides into home ahead of the ball in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) high-fives head coach Patty Gasso on the way to home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) high-fives head coach Patty Gasso on the way to home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) high-fives head coach Patty Gasso on the way to home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) swings in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) swings in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) swings in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Grace Lyons, front right,slides into home ahead of the ball in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma's Grace Lyons, front right,slides into home ahead of the ball in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Grace Lyons, front right,slides into home ahead of the ball in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) reacts at home plate after scoring a run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) reacts at home plate after scoring a run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) reacts at home plate after scoring a run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma' Grace Lyons (3) runs home in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma' Grace Lyons (3) runs home in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma' Grace Lyons (3) runs home in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Northwestern's Rachel Lewis (11) is greeted at home plate by her team after hitting a home run the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oklahoma on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Northwestern's Rachel Lewis (11) is greeted at home plate by her team after hitting a home run the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oklahoma on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Northwestern's Rachel Lewis (11) is greeted at home plate by her team after hitting a home run the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oklahoma on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Hope Trautwein (7) pitches in the second inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma's Hope Trautwein (7) pitches in the second inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma's Hope Trautwein (7) pitches in the second inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Northwestern pitcher Danielle Williams (24) pitches in the first inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oklahoma on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Northwestern pitcher Danielle Williams (24) pitches in the first inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oklahoma on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Northwestern pitcher Danielle Williams (24) pitches in the first inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oklahoma on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Northwestern's Rachel Lewis swings against Oklahoma in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Northwestern's Rachel Lewis swings against Oklahoma in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Combined ShapeCaption
Northwestern's Rachel Lewis swings against Oklahoma in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

In Other News
1
Ohtani tagged in Bronx again, Yanks hand Angels 7th L in row
2
Debt wiped for Corinthian students as bigger decisions loom
3
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
4
Live updates | Much of key Ukraine city destroyed by attacks
5
Space Command base change process was flawed, report says
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top