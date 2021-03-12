Top-seeded Alabama blows out Mississippi State 85-48 in SEC

Alabama won its fourth consecutive game and third this season over the Bulldogs.

Iverson Molinar scored 18 points, Tolu Smith had 11 and Abdul Ado grabbed 11 rebounds for MSU, which outrebounded the Tide 43-35 but finished just 1 of 19 from long range and committed 18 turnovers for 30 points.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: A day after owning the paint against Kentucky, the Bulldogs rarely got a chance to establish their presence. They couldn’t match Alabama’s perimeter game on either end, digging a hole too deep to climb from.

Alabama: So much for any notion about the Crimson Tide being rusty from a double bye. Active defense led to easy offensive opportunities and created a lot of second chances as well. Alabama drained 3s in bunches put this game away early. Guard Josh Primo (eight points) left with 12:35 remaining with a knee injury and did not return.

Mississippi State's Derek Fountain, center, is blocked by Alabama's Juwan Gary, left, and Alabama's Darius Miles (12) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey