Top-ranked Jannik Sinner to play singles and doubles for Italy at the Paris Olympics

Nation & World
1 hour ago
ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will compete in both singles and doubles at the Paris Olympics, the Italian tennis federation said Friday.

This will be the first Summer Games for the 22-year-old Sinner, who reached the top spot in the men's rankings this week following his run to the semifinals of the French Open, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner won the Australian Open in January, his first Grand Slam title. He is 33-3 in 2024 with three titles.

Sinner will team up with Lorenzo Musetti in doubles for Italy, the federation said.

Jasmine Paolini, who lost the women's French Open final last weekend, will also play for Italy.

The Olympic tennis events start on July 27, after Wimbledon is held during the first two weeks of the month.

