Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters citing a virus

“I came very early here to prepare then I fell sick, I'm having a virus at the moment, which is going to pass the next two-three days, so bodywise I'm not ready to compete,” Sinner said.

Sinner is the second high-profile player to pull out of the final Masters 1000 event of the year following seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Sinner earlier this month beat Djokovic in straight sets to win the Shanghai Masters, giving the Italian his tour-leading seventh title of the season. Sinner became the first man to win more than six titles in a season since Andy Murray won nine in 2016.

The victory for Sinner came after he lost the final of the China Open in Beijing to Carlos Alcaraz and amid an ongoing doping case.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis