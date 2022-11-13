Top-ranked Georgia cruises to 38-19 win at Mississippi State

Despite those turnovers, UGA dominated and used a big second half by receiver Ladd McConkey, who ran 70 yards for a touchdown and finished with five catches for 71 yards and another score.

McConkey's first TD on a 70-yard run started off the second half after Mississippi State had closed within 17-12 at the half.

UGA had a 17-3 lead in the second quarter before MSU cut its deficit on a 66-yard punt return by Zavion Thomas in the final seconds of the period.

TAKEAWAY

Georgia gave away a lot of momentum right before the half with a punt return touchdown that cut its lead to 17-12, but the visiting Bulldogs quickly scored in the third quarter and regained control.

Mississippi State threw up another poor offensive performance and lost for the third time in four games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With another win and the SEC East locked up, Georgia will stay at No. 1 this week.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State will host East Tennessee State on Saturday.

Georgia will travel to Kentucky on Saturday.

