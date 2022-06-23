Top QB recruit Arch Manning tweets that he's going to Texas

The Longhorns, who were 5-7 last year, will go into coach Steve Sarkisian's second season with Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers competing to be the starting quarterback.

Card was the starter at the beginning of last season before being replaced after only two games by Casey Thompson, who has since left for Nebraska.

Ewers is a former five-star high school recruit from the Dallas area who barely played during one season at Ohio State before coming home and joining the Longhorns for spring drills. He was the top quarterback recruit in the 2021 class, though he skipped his senior season in high school.

