Top piano event winner says pandemic helped him concentrate

“Now, with this kind of exploding events and stuff I have to keep this kind of peace inside myself" and not destroy this inner feeling that led to his success, through three weeks of playing Chopin's works — competing against 86 other young pianists from around the world.

The program included technical challenges like the Etudes, musical challenges like Poland's dances — mazurkas and polonaises — as well as concertos with an orchestra. In the final stage Liu played the Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11, to great applause from the packed National Philharmonic concert hall in Warsaw.

A resident of Montreal, Canada, Liu, of Chinese descent, says his victory is a “life-changing event” as his career is expected to rapidly accelerate. And he is “ready for it.”

Finding new ideas, new inspiration will be the hardest thing because “the moment that you are satisfied with your performance that is the moment that you are going down,” Liu told the AP.

Being in Warsaw, where Chopin lived and performed, “you feel closer to Chopin," Liu said. "Everywhere you see him.”

His biggest dream after winning the Chopin competition is “just to be able to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Liu started piano lessons at the age of eight, but had other hobbies and practiced little. But he won prizes from junior competitions that made him concentrate on music. He loves Baroque and French music.

“But still I devote a lot of time to other passions” like carting, swimming, reading, he said. “I’m not a really nerdy guy.”

Caption Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada, the winner of the 40,000-euro ($45,000) first prize in the Frederic Chopin international piano competition, poses for The Associated Press just hours after his win was announced, in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Liu told the AP he still does not feel like a professional pianist but is focused on preserving the inspiration and fresh approach to music that led him to the prestigious award. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

