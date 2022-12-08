'Top Gun' named best film by National Board of Review

Michelle Yeoh took best actress for her lauded performance in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Best supporting actress went to Janelle Monáe for Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

Danielle Deadwyler, who plays Mamie Till-Mobley in Chinonye Chukwu's historical drama "Till," also won for breakthrough performance. The Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, whose first feature "Aftersun" has been one of the year's most critically acclaimed films, won best directorial debut.

Sarah Polley's “Women Talking” took the best ensemble award. The cast of the film, about a dialogue between a group of Mennonite women who have been sexually assaulted by the men of their village, includes Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw.

Other awards included "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" for best animated feature; Lukas Dhont's tender coming-of-age tale "Close" for best international feature; and "Sr.," Robert Downey Jr.'s tribute to his filmmaking father, for best documentary.

The NBR Awards will be handed out in an untelevised gala on Jan. 8. Last year, the group awarded Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza" best film.

