'Top Gun: Maverick' to land on Paramount+ in December

Paramount Pictures announced Tuesday that “Top Gun: Maverick,” having made more than $1.48 billion worldwide at the box office, will debut Dec. 22 on Paramount+.

In an age where studios have increasingly pushed to shorten the span between theatrical and streaming, Paramount kept the Tom Cruise-starring "Top Gun" sequel going in theaters and, more recently on video-on-demand, for an uncommonly long and extremely lucrative run.