Top EU official says Croatia ready to join the euro in 2023

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for the second day's session of an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Croatia is ready to join the group of countries using the euro single currency at the start of next year

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief executive said Wednesday that Croatia is ready to join the group of countries using the euro single currency at the start of next year.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet that the EU executive branch she heads believes “that Croatia is ready to adopt the euro on 1 January 2023.”

The move, should it go ahead, would bring to 20 the number of countries using the euro. But the commission’s recommendation must first be approved by member countries, probably in the first half of July.

Joining the single currency, Von der Leyen said, “will make Croatia’s economy stronger, bringing benefits to its citizens, businesses and society at large. Croatia’s adoption of the euro will also make the euro stronger.”

