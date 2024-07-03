Tony-winning musical 'Suffs' disrupted by chanting protesters with a banner

"At no point was the safety of any company members or patrons at the Music Box Theatre compromised," said a representative for the show, which was written by Shaina Taub and counts Hillary Clinton among its producers. The show won two Tonys at last month's award show.

The banner included a website run by self-described "radical, anti-racist, queer feminists" who called the musical "a betrayal of the next generation of feminists" and "rehashed white feminism."

The show’s producers and creative team declined to respond specifically to the group’s complaints, but the musical confronts the role racism played in the suffragist movement and depicts the contributions made by Black women to the voting rights cause.

It was the second disruption of a Broadway show in less than four months. On March 15, “An Enemy of the People,” starring Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli, was stopped when a climate activist group chanted “No theater on a dead planet!”