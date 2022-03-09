Tony Awards to return to return to regular date and place

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced Wednesday that the awards will be handed out June 12 and aired on CBS, but instead of a three-hour presentation, producers are adding an extra hour ahead of the telecast that will stream only on Paramount+. The broadcast will be live across the country, starting at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), and the main event will be live at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

There was no word on a host.