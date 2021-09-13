Tony Awards land hosts Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald

Producers of the telecast announced Monday that Odom will host the two-hour celebration of Broadway's return on Sept. 26 from 9 p.m.-11p.m. ET/PT, and McDonald will host the award ceremony from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. ET/PT

The four-hour event will be broadcast live from Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. Capping the evening will be the awarding of the three top awards: best play, best play revival and best musical.