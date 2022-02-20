Tom Holland's latest adventure 'Uncharted' tops box office

Sony also released the megahit “Spider-Man: No Way Home" exclusively in theaters late last year. That Holland-led enterprise has now earned $771.7 million in North America and is the No. 3 domestic release of all time.

“Uncharted” does have a ways to go to make up its $120 million production budget, which will likely be heavily offset by overseas earnings. Its global total has already surpassed $100 million and, unlike “Spider-Man,” “Uncharted” will also get the benefit of a release in China, beginning March 14.

Channing Tatum’s “Dog,” which he co-directed (with his longtime producing partner Reid Carolin) and stars in, also opened on 3,677 screens this weekend. United Artists estimates that it'll earn $15.1 million for the weekend and $18.1 million including Monday. Tatum plays an Army ranger tasked with driving a traumatized military dog from Oregon to Arizona for her handler’s funeral in the film, which was received well by critics and audiences. Plus, it only cost around $15 million to make.

The PostTrak survey shows that the opening weekend audience for “Dog” was 53% over age 35.

Caption Mark Wahlberg, left, and Tom Holland appear in a scene from "Unchartered." (Clay Enos/Columbia Pictures-Sony Pictures via AP) Credit: Clay Enos

Caption Mark Wahlberg, right, and Tom Holland appear in a scene from "Unchartered." (Clay Enos/Columbia Pictures-Sony Pictures via AP) Credit: Clay Enos

Caption This image released by MGM shows Channing Tatum in a scene from "Dog." (Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures via AP) Credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle