Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. ESPN reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, citing unidentified sources. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

Credit: Steve Luciano

Nation & World
By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year career

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady, the most successful quarterback in NFL history, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year career.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

News of Brady’s pending retirement leaked Saturday. His family and the Buccaneers denied that he had made a final decision, and he said Monday night on his SiriusXM podcast he wasn’t ready to finalize his plans.

That came Tuesday morning.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions,” Brady said. “And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Brady thanked the Buccaneers organization, his teammates, ownership, general manager Jason Licht, coach Bruce Arians, his trainer Alex Guerrero, agents Don Yee and Steve Dubin and his family in his nine-page post. He didn’t mention the New England Patriots, where he spent his first 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls. Of course, Brady thanked the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick after he left the team to sign with the Buccaneers two years ago.

Brady said he's still figuring out how he'll spend his time, but he plans to be involved in his TB12 health and wellness company, Brady clothing line and NFT company.

“I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me,” he said.

Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Brady leaves as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He was 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.

“To finish a 22-year career while still performing at his peak was nothing short of extraordinary,” Licht said. “I wish we had more time with Tom, but I understand and respect his decision to leave the game in order to spend more time with his family."

Brady went from 199th pick in the 2000 draft to replacing an injured Drew Bledsoe in 2001 and leading New England to a Super Bowl victory over the heavily favored Rams that season.

Brady led the Patriots to consecutive Super Bowl titles following the 2003-04 seasons. No team has since repeated as champions.

But New England wouldn’t win another one for a decade, twice losing to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl, including a 17-14 defeat on Feb. 3, 2008, that prevented the Patriots from completing a perfect season.

Brady earned his fourth ring after the 2014 season. Two years later, in the biggest Super Bowl comeback, he led the Patriots out of a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter against Atlanta to win in overtime for No. 5. Brady got his sixth championship when New England beat the Rams following the 2018 season.

He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 amid a pandemic, instantly transforming a franchise that hadn’t won a playoff game in 18 years. His buddy Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join him and they helped the Buccaneers become the first team to play in a Super Bowl in its stadium.

“He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop,” Arians said.

Brady reached the playoffs 19 times, won 18 division titles, went 10-4 in conference championships and 7-3 in Super Bowls.

After starting his first game on Sept. 30, 2001, Brady was under center for every game except when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 in 2008 and the first four games in 2016 when he sat out a suspension because of the deflated footballs scandal.

“An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Known for his work ethic, intense exercise regimen and strict diet, Brady was better with age.

After turning 37, Brady won four Super Bowls and was 17-4 in the playoffs. He was 95-30, completed 65.2% of his passes for 35,371 yards, 265 TDs, 69 interceptions and 100.2 passer rating in the regular season in those eight seasons.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady said. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge every single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/robmaaddi

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

FILE - New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game, in Houston, Feb. 5, 2017. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. ESPN reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, citing unidentified sources. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Credit: Darron Cummings

FILE - New England Patriots' Tom Brady holds his daughter, Vivian, after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company's Twitter account said Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waves during the team's picture at the walk through at University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2008, in Glendale, Ariz. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company's Twitter account said Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

Credit: Stephan Savoia

FILE - New England Patriots' Tom Brady embraces Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company's Twitter account said Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Credit: Morry Gash

FILE - Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, center, with coach Lloyd Carr, right, celebrate at the FedEx Orange Bowl NCAA college football game after a 35-34 overtime win against Alabama at Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Jan. 1, 2000. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company's Twitter account said Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP, File)

Credit: Daniel Mears

FILE - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, embraces quarterback Tom Brady after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 24-20. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company's Twitter account said Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

Credit: Winslow Townson

FILE - New England Patriots quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe, left, and Tom Brady, right, cheer with the crowd at a pep rally held at the Statehouse in Boston, Monday, Jan. 28, 2002, before the Patriots go to New Orleans to play in the Super Bowl next Sunday. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company's Twitter account said Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivia Hanley, File)

Credit: Olivia Hanley

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team's NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. ESPN reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, citing unidentified sources. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after defeating the Miami Dolphins 41-13 in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company's Twitter account said Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: Charles Krupa

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. ESPN reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, citing unidentified sources. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

Credit: Mark LoMoglio

FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Super Bowl trophy after the Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company's Twitter account said Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Credit: DOUG MILLS

