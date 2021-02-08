Tom Brady brings Patriots' championship pedigree to Tampa

The Bucs, who also dispatched Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs, extended their lead to 28-9 on a 27-yard touchdown run by another NFL castoff, Leonard Fournette. The former Jaguars running back joined Hall of Famer Terrell Davis (1997 season) as the only players to score in four playoff games in a single postseason.

While Brady's bunch took care of things on offense, Shaquil Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and the rest of the Bucs' star-studded defenders harassed Patrick Mahomes relentlessly in handing the Chiefs young superstar the worst loss of his spectacular NFL career.

Mahomes had never been held without a touchdown as a pro and he hadn't lost by double digits since his Texas Tech Red Raiders were throttled by Iowa State 66-10 on Nov. 29, 2016.

In leading Tampa Bay to its first title in 18 seasons, Brady became the first player to win seven NFL championships. That broke a tie he held with three members of Vince Lombardi’s great Green Bay Packers teams of the 1960s: Fuzzy Thurston and Hall of Famers Herb Adderley and Forrest Gregg, which included the first two Super Bowls.

At 43, Brady became the oldest player ever to play in a Super Bowl. He did it just 10 months after leaving New England, where the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, the year Brady blew out a knee in the opener.

The Patriots and Bill Belichick fell to 7-9 in 2020, the same record the Bucs had the year before Brady's arrival in Florida as the biggest free agent since his buddy Peyton Manning left the Indianapolis Colts for the Denver Broncos in 2012.

It wasn't all free agents and trade acquisitions who brought Tampa its second NFL title. Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s interception set up Tampa Bay's final score, a field goal that made it 31-9, and linebacker Devin White intercepted Mahomes' pass in the closing minutes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates Rob Gronkowski (87) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates as he scores a touchdown during the Super Bowl LV game of Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.