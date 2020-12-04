Tokyo Olympics delay costs may reach $2.8 billion

Tokyo organizers also said they could add 27 billion yen (about $260 million) from a contingency fund to help cover added costs.

Tokyo costs are ballooning and could reinforce skepticism about holding the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic. Recent polls show the public is divided on the issue of the Olympics, and allowing fans from abroad to enter.

Prior to the postponement, Japan said the Olympics would cost $12.6 billion. But a government audit last year said it was likely twice that much. All but $5.6 billion is public money, before any delay costs.

Tokyo said the Olympics would cost $7.3 billion overall when it won the bid in 2013. And a University of Oxford study two months ago said the Tokyo Games are the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, right, delivers a speech during an opening plenary session of the three-party meeting on Tokyo 2020 Games additional costs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kazuhiro Nogi Credit: Kazuhiro Nogi

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori, left, chats with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, center, and Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto, right, prior to an opening plenary session of the three-party meeting on Tokyo 2020 Games additional costs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kazuhiro Nogi Credit: Kazuhiro Nogi

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori, second left, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, left, Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto, second right, and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto, rear, attend an opening plenary session of the three-party meeting on Tokyo 2020 Games additional costs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kazuhiro Nogi Credit: Kazuhiro Nogi