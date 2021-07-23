Tokyo Olympic flame is the first powered by hydrogen

The Tokyo cauldron was designed by Canadian architect Oki Sato. His sun-inspired orb unfolds like petals from a flower, which organizers say “embody vitality and hope.”

Tennis player Naomi Osaka lit the torch at 11:48 p.m., with performers from throughout the night's ceremony holding sunflowers — famous for blooming toward the sun.

The first torch for these games was lit in Olympia, Greece, 16 months ago, but the relay was suspended for much of 2020 due to the pandemic. Officials put the torch on display at prefectures affected by the earthquake and tsunami that ravaged the region in 2011 until the relay was officially restarted in Fukushima on March 25, 2021.

Some stages of the relay were pulled off roads this month due to fears about spreading the coronavirus before the flame made its way to the National Stadium in Tokyo’s Shinjuku City.

